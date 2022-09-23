Splinter Cell is getting a rewritten and updated storyline using the original game as a foundation

We were first told about a Splinter Cell remake back in December of last year, and now, nearly a year later, we’re getting a little more information. While Ubisoft hasn’t directly announced anything, a new job listing for a scriptwriter gives us a glimpse as to what the upcoming title holds. Essentially, Ubisoft wants the new Splinter Cell to “deliver next-generation visuals and modernized stealth gameplay,” while still using the original game as a foundation. What else did we learn? Keep reading for more.

Upcoming Splinter Cell will still use original game as foundation

Per the job listing at Ubisoft, the team plans to use the first Splinter Cell game “as our foundation,” while “rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience.” The goal is to keep “the spirit and theme of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.”

Splinter Cell is a 20-year old game, and, as such, there’s a lot that’s outdated by modern standards. So, it’s not surprising that Ubisoft wants to modernize one of its original games launched two decades ago, well before even the original iPhone… however, it is nice to see that Ubisoft wants to stick semi-close to the original script with just revamping it instead of completely rewriting it. While we’ve seen games entirely rewrite themselves and use the same title (cough Modern Warfare/2 cough), Ubisoft seems to be taking a different approach here.

The job listing even continues to say that this person will join the narrative team to “help create a cohesive and compelling narrative experience for a new audience of Splinter Cell fans.” Yep, Ubisoft knows that its original fans will likely play, but they’re targeting gamers that are… well, 20 years younger.

This really doesn’t give us any better of a glimpse as to when the game will release, but at least now we know a little more as to what we can expect from the upcoming Splinter Cell title.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sometimes, completely rewriting a game from the ground up is what’s necessary. However, other times, it’s nice to have something that’s close to what you remember it originally being, but with modern twists. It seems Ubisoft is going for the latter here, and I’m honestly quite pleased with that.

Sure, rewritten stories can be fun. Modern Warfare 2019 is probably my favorite Call of Duty game to date. However, with something as iconic as Modern Warfare 2 coming out, a lot of people are wishing for a similar game to what they originally had, and not something that strays from Call of Duty’s roots. But, that’s not what they’re going to get.

So, Ubisoft might know their market here and could be right on the money with people wanting a similar, but refreshed game instead of something rewritten from the ground up. I’m excited to learn more about the upcoming Splinter Cell title, and can’t wait for Ubisoft to update us with additional details down the line.

