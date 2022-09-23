Twelve South Curve stand stylishly elevates your M2 MacBook at $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve White MacBook Stand for $48 shipped. While you’d typically pay $60, today’s offer is the first price cut in nearly 2 months, amounts to 20% in savings, and comes within $4 of the summer’s best price. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte black design, as well. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand is also getting in on the Amazon savings following a drop down to $64.86. This one normally fetches $80 and is sitting at the second-best Amazon price of the past several months at within $1 of the 2022 low. Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s more recent workstation displays or the standalone M1 iMac, both devices lack height adjusting features out of the box (unless you splurged for the higher-end Studio Display upgrade). Curve Riser helps adjust that by elevating any display a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Then for the latest from Twelve South, be sure to check out the new Curve Flex stand that just launched last month. This adjustable offering packs all of the premium design elements of the featured deal, just with the ability to adjust the height and angle of your MacBook. Our hands-on review explores just what you’re getting from the higher-end price tag, as well.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

