Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets fall to new all-time lows: Starter Kit $162 (Reg. $200), more

Nanoleaf is now offering new all-time lows on its latest Lines HomeKit Light Bar sets. Right now when code STUNTS10 has been applied at checkout, you’ll be able to save an extra 10% on top of the existing cash discounts that deliver the best prices of all-time. Kicking things off is the starter set at $162 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, this is a rare chance to save at $38 off and $18 below our previous mention. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set for one of the first times at $53.99, down from $70 and also marking a new all-time low at $16 off. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

If you’d just prefer to hook up a lamp or another light to your smart home setup, last week we saw a discount go live on this VOCOlinc HomeKit Smart Plug. Arriving as one of the most affordable models on the market, you can expand your Siri setup for just $8 alongside everything else in our smart home guide.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

