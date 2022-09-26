This 2,500-lumen outdoor solar-powered LED light is great for fall get-togethers at $16 (Save 20%)

OTD-US.STORE (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2,500-lumen LED Solar-powered Outdoor Light for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen all-time. This light is meant to go on your back porch, side yard, or front patio to add extra illumination, no wiring required. That’s right, you won’t have to run any cable, plugs, cords, or wires to these lights thanks to the built-in battery and solar panel. You’ll be able to simply place these LEDs anywhere the sun shines and add quite a bit of illumination to your space. Keep reading for more.

While today’s deal is a great way to add a ton of light to your patio or outside space, you won’t really get ambient illumination here. However, you could instead pick up this 35.6-foot string light kit that’s also solar-powered with eight modes and are waterproof. There are a total of 60 bulbs strung across this kit. It comes in at $13.50 right now on Amazon, saving you a few bucks and delivering a different experience in the process.

Further upgrade your patio setup with the meross 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug that’s on sale for $23 right now. Down from its normal going rate of $33, this $10 discount comes with individually-controllable plugs, which allows you to turn on or off specific items, which can be quite handy when the holidays roll around.

OTD Solar LED Outdoor Light features:

Otdair solar motion lights outdoor with 188 bright LEDs and honeycomb-net on lens provide far brighter lighting than other lights. Plus, solar flood lights outdoor can be rotated to any direction because of multi-joint rotatable design and independently adjustable solar panel and spotlights. Solar security lights designed with 3 light modes satisfy various illumination requirements. Bright light mode: Bright light for 30 s only when motion detected at night; Dim all night mode: Dim light for all night without motion detection function; Double safety mode: Dim light for all night and bright light for 30 s once motion detected.

