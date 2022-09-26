Meross’ 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug is individually-controllable at $23 on Amazon

Meross Ecommerce (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $23.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $33, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen, coming in at just over $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most outdoor smart plugs only have one or two outlets, sometimes individually-controlled and sometimes combo controlled. However, this model from Meross delivers three plugs where each one can be turned on or off independently of the others, making this a solid choice for the upcoming holiday season. Plus, you can connect this smart plug to Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit, making it quite versatile all around as well. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget that we just saw a discount hit Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit lighting lineup, which is falling to new all-time lows in this sale. The starter kit is down to $162 from its normal $200 going rate plus much more. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find other ways to save on upgrading your house ahead of the holiday season.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!