Meross’ 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug is individually-controllable at $23 on Amazon

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $33 $23

Meross Ecommerce (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $23.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $33, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen, coming in at just over $1 above the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most outdoor smart plugs only have one or two outlets, sometimes individually-controlled and sometimes combo controlled. However, this model from Meross delivers three plugs where each one can be turned on or off independently of the others, making this a solid choice for the upcoming holiday season. Plus, you can connect this smart plug to Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit, making it quite versatile all around as well. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug without an outdoor weatherproof rating or HomeKit integration? Well, this model is just $9 on Amazonsaving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget that we just saw a discount hit Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit lighting lineup, which is falling to new all-time lows in this sale. The starter kit is down to $162 from its normal $200 going rate plus much more. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find other ways to save on upgrading your house ahead of the holiday season.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

3 Independent Outlets Design: Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pixboy, Sidius No...
Nanoleaf Lines HomeKit lighting sets fall to new all-ti...
Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Shining Pearl ...
Backcountry’s Winter Clearance Event takes up to ...
Satechi Trio MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad sees $36 dis...
AMD Ryzen 7000 review: A generational leap with huge pe...
Microsoft’s wireless Xbox gamepads hit some of th...
Instant Vortex 6-qt. Air Fryer Oven with stainless stee...
Load more...
Show More Comments