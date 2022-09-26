Portable USB-C SSDs on sale from $100: WD 1TB My Passport or Samsung’s 2022 T7 Shield

Update: While the red WD 1TB My Passport SSD below has now jumped back up in price, the gray and gold models are now down at the same $109.99 shipped. The rest of the details below apply to these options as well.

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive in red for $109.99 shipped. Originally $200, this one more typically fetches around $130 these days and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this model is currently listed at $130 via Best Buy as well. Alongside USB 3.2 Gen2 support, NVMe technology, and USB-C connectivity, the WD My Passport brings solid-state storage action to modern machines as well as being compatible with legacy USB-A ports. It clocks in at 1,050MB/s with a 6.5-foot drop protection rating and the usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Head over to our roundup of the best portable SSDs for more and down below for additional portable SSD deals from $100.

Amazon is also now offering the 2022 model Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD for $99.99 shipped. While we have seen it go for a touch less at $98, it typically sells in the $135 range and is now at the lowest price we can find. Available at the discounted rate in all three colorways, this one delivers similar specs to the model above with a more rugged rubberized shell alongside an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Head over to our hands-on review for a closer look.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on the pro-grade SanDisk Extreme 4TB model, we are also now tracking the first price drop on WD’s latest gaming-focused P40 SSD. This model provides portable storage for your game library as well as built-in customizable lighting and is now marked down to $160 shipped. All of the details you need are waiting in yesterday’s deal coverage and our hands-on review.

WD 1TB My Passport portable SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

