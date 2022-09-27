Save 52% on Amazfit’s GTR 2 smartwatch with 14-day battery at new low of $86

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch for $86.18 shipped. Down from $180, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartwatch is perfect for keeping tabs on your fitness routines as we head into fall and look toward winter. There are 90 built-in sports modes that allow you to track various workouts and the GTR 2 is also waterproof up to 50 meters so you can use it while swimming, showering, or doing dishes. There’s a 24/7 heart rate monitor, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, sleep tracking, and stress monitoring built-in here as well. Plus, the battery can last for up to 14 days per charge, meaning you can say goodbye to plugging in every night. Keep reading for more.

Spend a fraction of your savings on this 10-pack of silicone bands for your new smartwatch. Having multiple bands makes it easy to match your fitness tracker to the outfit you’re wearing that day. Coming in at just $16 on Amazon, you’ll be spending just over $1.50 per band here which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Those in the Apple camp might want to check out the Apple Watch Series 8 that’s on sale up to $50 off stainless steel models. As Apple’s latest smartwatch, Apple Watch Series 8 delivers an all-new temperature monitoring system, crash detection, and more. Then, swing by our fitness tracker guide to find all the other ways you can save this fall.

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch features:

Talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit GTR 2. Ask questions, get translations, check the weather, control your smart home devices, and more. Also, you can answer calls on your smart watch via the built-in microphone and speaker upon the connection to your phone via Bluetooth. The GTR 2 is equipped with a powerful 471mAh battery that can last 14 days with typical use, and is always ready to escort you wherever your exercise takes you. Control mobile music playback through GTR 2 and transfer your favorite songs to this smart watch which has a massive 3GB of local music storage.

