Apple Watch Series 8 sees launch day discount with $40 off stainless steel cellular styles

Apple Watch Series 8 models are now beginning to ship out today and now Amazon is rolling out the very first chance to save some cash for those who didn’t lock-in a pre-order. Only applying to one of the more specific configurations in the lineup, the 41mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel model is sitting at $659 shipped. You’d more regularly pay $699, with today’s offer marking the only chance so far to save on Apple’s just-released wearable at $40 off.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

If you’d rather trade some of the new features for a more affordable price cut, now is one of the best times to save on Apple Watch Series 7. With the new Series 8 models arriving today, you can now cash in on deep discounts for previous-generation offerings starting from $300. These pack all of Apple’s usual fitness tracking specs into a familiar design complete with heart rate monitoring and ability to take ECG readings all at up to $150 off.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. Advanced sensors provide insights to help you better understand your health. New safety features can get you help when you need it. The bright, Always-On Retina display is easy to read, even when your wrist is down. Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while traveling internationally. Use Family Setup to manage Apple Watch for family members who don’t have an iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!