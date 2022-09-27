Amazon’s Gold Box has Ninja’s Foodi 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven with thermometer at $224 (Reg. $330)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven for $223.99 shipped. Regularly $330 over the last several months at Amazon and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon with as much as $106 in savings to be had. While we have seen it in the $280 range before that, today’s deal is still one of the lowest prices we have tracked on this model. It delivers 13 cooking functions to your countertop including air fry, sear crisp, rapid bake, frozen pizza, fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, dehydrate, and reheat, essentially combining a toaster oven and air fryer (among other things) in one unit. It can carry up to six chicken breasts or a 2-pound roast and stands out from some models with the included Foodi Smart Thermometer to “achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button.” Head below for more.

A notable alternative comes by way of the Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo. This model isn’t quite as versatile overall and doesn’t include the meat thermometer, but it will still bring a series of one-touch cooking modes, integrated air frying action, and enough space for six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza all at $129 shipped.

The all-in-one air fryer cooker deals don’t stop there though. Yesterday we spotted some solid price drops on COSORI’s smart indoor air fryer grill at $130 shipped as well as a solid offer on the Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer. This model is now up to $170 off the going rate, delivering 14 built-in cooking functions, and a triple layer system to support various dishes simultaneously at one of the best prices we have tracked. Get a closer look right here and head over to our home goods hub for even more kitchen and cooking deals.

Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart Air Fryer Oven features:

DUAL HEAT TECHNOLOGY: The up to 500°F directly heated SearPlate and up to 500°F rapid cyclonic air work together to allow you to sear and crisp at the same time.

MAXIMUM VERSATILITY: 13 Functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat in an all-in-one, powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required.

AIR FRYER HEALTHY MEALS: Up to 75% less fat when using the air fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

