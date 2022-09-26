COSORI’s smart indoor air fryer grill has the BBQ going all year down at $130, plus more

Update: Amazon is now offering the Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid for $159.99 shipped. Regularly up to $330 at Amazon, this is easily one of the best prices we have tracked there at up to $170 off with the only other offers for less coming by way of fleeting coupon codes at Kohl’s. This is a 14-in-1 multi-cooker with built-in air frying and steaming action alongside a triple layer system for organizing various dishes.

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart COSORI 8-in-1 Smokeless Indoor Grill and Smart XL Air Fryer Combo for $129.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $160, this is a $30 price drop, the second-best price we have tracked, and the lowest total we can find. This model boasts the aforementioned 6-quart capacity with the ability to crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat, and keep warm. It stands out from the big name brands in the price range with integrated smartphone connectivity and Alexa or Google Assistant voice command action for hands-free control over your cooker. That includes making temperature adjustments and monitoring cook times as well, not just browsing recipes to use. Head below for more details.

Today’s featured deal now comes in at the same price we spotted on the Instant Vortex 6-quart Air Fryer Oven with stainless steel accents that doesn’t deliver the indoor grilling action all fall and winter. But if you are just looking for a simple BBQ top you can use inside and already have a dedicated air fryer laying around, check out this far more affordable Elite Gourmet EMG-980B Smokeless Electric Tabletop Grill. It sells for $34 shipped at Amazon where it is one of the more popular options in the product category.

Elsewhere in today’s kitchen deals, Woot is offering a solid refurbished offer on the regularly $230 Ninja 14-cup DualBrew coffee brewer. Now listed at $100 for today only, this model can handle full carafes, single-serve, ground beans, coffee pods, and more to provide quite a versatile coffee brewing station. All of the details you need are right here.

COSORI 8-in-1 Smart Indoor Air Fryer Grill features:

MEET THE COSORI INDOOR GRILL: Temperatures up to 510°F sear and sizzle food in minutes to give you your desired doneness with chargrill marks and caramelized flavor

100 PRE-PROGRAMMED RECIPES: Discover over 100 step-by-step recipes made by COSORI chefs on the VeSync app. Just choose a recipe and your indoor grill will automatically be set to the correct temperature and time

NO THAWING TIME: Take foods from frozen solid to golden and crispy with a tender interior in under 25 minutes

MORE THAN A GRILL: Turn your grill into an air fryer to cook meals with up to 85% less fat than traditionally deep-fried foods. Choose from 8 versatile cooking functions: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

