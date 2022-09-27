ASTRO’s cross-platform A10 Wired Gaming Headset falls 50% to new all-time low of $25

Amazon is now offering the ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired Headset for $24.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $50, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for any colorway. Since the ASTRO A10 uses a 3.5mm audio connector, you can use it across practically any platform including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and even more. The omnidirectional, flip-to-mute microphone will allow your teammates and friends to hear you clearly with the sound quality of the headset being tuned for “immersive and accurate audio the way sound developers intended.” The audio cable can be disconnected while traveling to prevent excess connector wear as well. The headband is constructed from anodized aluminum and wrapped inside a “damage-resistant” polycarbonate blend. Keep reading below.

When it comes to gaming headsets, this is among the lowest price option out there from a reputable brand. One option that is slightly lower is this stereo headset which goes for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. It can connect over a detachable 3.5mm audio cable or a USB connection depending on the platform you play on with in-line audio controls. While the headset is highly rated on Amazon, it is not from a brand we’ve looked at so it is hard to recommend it over the ASTRO option above.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the ASTRO headset. We’re also tracking a deal on the Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse and RGB Charging Dock Cyberpunk Edition for $80, the new all-time low price. The ambidextrous design of the Viper Ultimate also means anyone can use the mouse without being uncomfortable. The charging dock features Chroma RGB lighting that can be synced with other Razer products while also recharging the mouse while not in use.

ASTRO Gaming A10 Wired Headset features:

Made to out-last your game, the A10 Headset features durable construction and extended comfort so you can play longer with no down-time. A 3.5mm jack provides compatibility with nearly any device including most mobile phones and tablets. The A10 Headset is tuned for gaming with ASTRO Audio, ensuring you hear your game and your teammates with clarity and precision. With the omnidirectional mic featuring flip-up mute functionality and in-line Volume Control, you’ll have total command of your gaming audio experience. Frequency response 20 – 20,000 Hz and Microphone 6.0mm uni-directional microphone.

