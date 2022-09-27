Cuisinart’s cordless EvolutionX hand mixer falls to new Amazon low at 40% off, now $36

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer for $36 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60 at Amazon, this beats our last mention from January by $2 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This hand mixer delivers a cord-free experience to your cooking setup, making it a solid choice for those who are tired of finding a plug when cooking. The battery will last for up to 20-minutes of non-stop mixing before you have to recharge, which does mean that it won’t be the best choice for longer mixing sessions. However, there are five speed settings to choose from which make it great for “whipping cream, beating eggs, mixing batter, and more.” Keep reading for additional information.

You can save some cash when ditching the cordless design of today’s lead deal as well as the Cuisinart namesake. However, this hand mixer on Amazon still works as a solid choice for those who are on tighter budgets. Coming in at $20, this hand mixer features five speeds and 300W of power, plus, you’ll never have to recharge it.

Don’t forget to check out the Cuisinart Pastafecto pasta machine that’s available at Amazon for $99.50 on sale today. Coming in with a solid $100 discount, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. After getting your new mixer and pasta machine, swing by our home goods guide to find all the other must-have fall kitchen upgrades ahead of holiday cooking.

Woot is now offering the Cuisinart RHM-100 EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer for $37.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This one spent all of last year up at $80 on Amazon is now listed at $50 there. This is at least 24% off the next best price and up to $42 off the going rate. This completely cordless mixer frees you from the wall outlet with up to 20-minutes of non-stop runtime before it needs to be recharged. It has five speed settings and is great for “whipping cream, beating eggs, mixing batter, and more.” Rated 4+ stars at Target where it is listed at $80. Additional deals and details below.

