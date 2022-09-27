Fresh noodles the easy way and at $100 off: Cuisinart Pastafecto machine now $99.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsCuisinart
$99.50
Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker for $99.50 shipped. Regularly $200 like it fetches directly from Cuisinart, it carries a bloated $250 at Kohl’s and is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked via Amazon with over $100 in savings. This handy unit will have you making fresh pasta all winter long, right into next summer, and well beyond with about as little effort on your part as possible. It will handle all of the mixing, kneading, and extruding tasks with fresh pasta delivered in 20 minutes or less alongside discs for spaghetti, rigatoni, small macaroni, fettuccine, and bucatini. The included flour and liquid measuring cups, storage bag, and cleaning tool are nice touches as well. More details below. 

If you prefer to do it the old-fashioned way, something like this ISILER manual pasta machine might be worth a look. Not only is it already a far less pricey a proposition, but it is also carrying a $5 on-page coupon via Amazon right now to bring the price down to $30 shipped, or about $70 under the price of today’s lead deal. 

Today’s Gold Box is also running a notable price drop to upgrade your cooking arsenal this winter with Ninja’s Foodi 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven with thermometer at $224. Down from the regular $330 for one of the best prices we have tracked yet, head over to our deal coverage for a full breakdown of the historical pricing data and the spec sheet. Then dive into our home goods deal hub for more kitchen gear price drops. 

Cuisinart PM-1 Pastafecto features:

  • EXCEPTIONAL DESIGN: Compact design–Mixes, kneads and extrudes up to one pound of fresh pasta in 20 minutes or mix and knead up to one pound of bread dough
  • INCLUDES: Six pasta disc- spaghetti, rigatoni, small macaroni, fettuccine and bucatini. Flour and liquid measuring cups, storage drawer and bag, cleaning tool
  • LIMITED 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Refer to user manual for troubleshooting steps and questions surrounding warranty policies – this product is BPA free

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Cuisinart

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in m...
Amazon’s cast iron Dutch oven goes from the stove...
TCL’s latest AirPlay 2 VRR Smart 4K TVs hit new A...
ASTRO’s cross-platform A10 Wired Gaming Headset f...
Get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold membership today for jus...
Govee’s WI-Fi smart tower fan includes a hygromet...
Save $200 on LG’s 2022 15-inch Gram Laptop with 1...
9to5Toys Daily: September 27, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $...
Load more...
Show More Comments