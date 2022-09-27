Energizer’s 360-lumen LED Headlamp Pro falls to new all-time low of $8 (Save 65%)

Amazon is now offering the Energizer LED Headlamp Pro 360 for $7.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $23, this 65% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Powered by three AAA batteries, which are included here, this headlamp has seven versatile light modes to choose from including high, low, wide, wide low, red, flashing red, and green. The lights can illuminate a trail up to 85 meters in front of you with its 360-lumen beam which is further enhanced by its IPX4-rated construction to stand up to the elements. Whether you go for runs before sunrise or after sunset, work in dark locations often, or want a headlamp for when power outages occur, this Energizer option is a great addition to your EDC. Keep reading below.

While this headlamp is great for navigating around in the dark, it can be more of a hassle to transfer between people since it is sort of fitted to one person at a time. I would also recommend adding the 2-pack of Eveready LED Flashlights for $6.50 to your EDC as well. Here you get two flashlights with D batteries to power each for up to 60 hours and operate with a simple push-button switch. The single LED here will provide 25 lumens of directional lighting for when you’re working on your car or getting around your home during a power outage.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While the headlamp here is a good light to take with you, we’re also tracking a deal on the 2,500-lumen LED Solar-powered Outdoor Light for $16. This light is meant to go on your back porch, side yard, or front patio to add extra illumination, no wiring required. That’s right, you won’t have to run any cable, plugs, cords, or wires to these lights thanks to the built-in battery and solar panel.

Energizer LED Headlamp Pro 360 features:

Convenient and hands-free, the Energizer Black LED Headlamp will keep you prepared for anything. With an adjustable strap, pivoting head, and water-resistant IPX4 rated body, this headlamp is great for camping, hunting, or hiking trips, DIY projects around the house, or to keep in any emergency kit. With 360 lumens of LED light, this compact and lightweight headlamp flashlight can help you see up to 85 meters in high mode. It features 7 convenient modes, including red night vision for outdoor activities and with VisionGuard technology, it delivers a gradual increase in intensity to protect your vision.

