Marmot’s Flash Sale takes extra 25% off sitewide: Jackets, pants, gear, more

Ali Smith -
FashionMarmot
25% off from $15

The Marmot 4-Day Sale takes extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. Save big on apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Guides Down Hoody Jacket for men. It’s currently marked down from $94 and originally sold for $275. This down-filled jacket is water-resistant and fantastic for winter sports. It has a built-in hood, two-way zipper, and elastic waist to keep cool air out. This is a best-selling style at Marmot and with over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Marmot

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Microsoft’s Surface Pro X 13-inch Tablet with cus...
iRobot’s new Roomba Combo j7+ retracts the built-in m...
Amazon’s cast iron Dutch oven goes from the stove...
TCL’s latest AirPlay 2 VRR Smart 4K TVs hit new A...
ASTRO’s cross-platform A10 Wired Gaming Headset f...
Get 3 months of Xbox Live Gold membership today for jus...
Govee’s WI-Fi smart tower fan includes a hygromet...
Save $200 on LG’s 2022 15-inch Gram Laptop with 1...
Load more...
Show More Comments