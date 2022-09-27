Marmot’s Flash Sale takes extra 25% off sitewide: Jackets, pants, gear, more

The Marmot 4-Day Sale takes extra 25% off sale items with code EXTRA25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. Save big on apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Guides Down Hoody Jacket for men. It’s currently marked down from $94 and originally sold for $275. This down-filled jacket is water-resistant and fantastic for winter sports. It has a built-in hood, two-way zipper, and elastic waist to keep cool air out. This is a best-selling style at Marmot and with over 400 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- KT Component 3-in-1 Jacket $223 (Orig. $450)
- Guides Down Hoody Jacket $94 (Orig. $275)
- Ether DriClime Hoody Jacket $90 (Orig. $150)
- Highlander Down Vest $72 (Orig. $160)
- Rocklin 1/2-Zip Jacket $20 (Orig. $68)
Our top picks for women include:
- Featherless Component 3-in-1 Jacket $157 (Orig. $350)
- Avant Featherless Jacket $75 (Orig. $200)
- Refuge Jacket $135 (Orig. $300)
- Bantamweight Anorak $112 (Orig. $150)
- Wiley Jacket $79 (Orig. $150)
