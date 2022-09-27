Old Navy takes 30% off your order with clearance starting at just $8

For a limited time only, Old Navy takes 30% off your order including clearance with deals from $8. Discounts is applied at checkout. Old Navy Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Fall is a great time to update your wardrobe and Old Navy has deals on popular shackets, vests, jeans, sweaters, shoes, and much more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Soft-Brushed Bomber Jacket that’s marked down to $60, which is $25 off the original rate. This jacket is perfect for layering and you can choose from two color options. It even has a touch of wool for added warmth and large pockets for storing items. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

