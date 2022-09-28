Eddie Bauer Flash Sale takes 30% off outerwear + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer is offering 30% off select outerwear and footwear for this Fall. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code APPLE50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Superior Down Stadium Coat that’s marked down to $279 and very on-trend for the fall season. This jacket is regularly priced at $400 and the entire coat is waterproof. It also has an insulated hood that features a removable faux fur that really elevates the coat. If you are a fan of winter sports, this coat would be an awesome option as well as the Cirruslite Down Jacket that’s priced at just $90. Check out the rest of our top picks below or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles and free delivery.

