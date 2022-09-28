Eddie Bauer Flash Sale takes 30% off outerwear + extra 50% off clearance

Ali Smith -
FashionEddie Bauer
30% off + 50% off

Eddie Bauer is offering 30% off select outerwear and footwear for this Fall. Plus, save an extra 50% off clearance items with code APPLE50 at checkout. Adventure Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Superior Down Stadium Coat that’s marked down to $279 and very on-trend for the fall season. This jacket is regularly priced at $400 and the entire coat is waterproof. It also has an insulated hood that features a removable faux fur that really elevates the coat. If you are a fan of winter sports, this coat would be an awesome option as well as the Cirruslite Down Jacket that’s priced at just $90. Check out the rest of our top picks below or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles and free delivery.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Amazon knocks up to $150 off De’Longhi espresso m...
elago’s Game Boy AirPods case fits the first and ...
PlayStation Plus October FREE games include Hot Wheels ...
This 7-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K30 HDMI and SD/microSD is ...
Jump into PlayStation Plus Essentials with this 1-yr. s...
Amazon September event live blog: New Echo hardware and...
9to5Toys Daily: September 28, 2022 – M1 iMac $149 off...
Ninja’s regularly $200 K-Cup and ground beans dua...
Load more...
Show More Comments