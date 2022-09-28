Take up to $149 off Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac with fall discounts from $1,199

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac 256GB 8-Core for $1,349.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, is the first offer in months, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. The entry-level 256GB model is also on sale and sitting at $1,199 from its usual $1,299 going rate.

Bringing Apple’s M1 chip to a screen-based desktop design, the new iMac sports a 24-inch 4K Retina Display backed by True Tone support. On top of the integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, there’s also Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt connectivity. Plus, those who opt for the 8-core model will be able to take advantage of Ethernet in the power brick on top of the improved performance. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

As far as M1 iMac accessories go, I’ve been using the new and improved Backpack Shelf since going hands-on in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Walking away as impressed as we always do with Twelve South’s gear, this add-on will let you tidy up your workstation thanks to an aluminum shelf that clips right onto the M1 iMac’s stand. Perfect for stowing away hard drives, Thunderbolt docks, and more, this is an easy recommendation to start out your new Apple Silicon setup on the right foot.

If you’d prefer to put Apple Silicon to work in a more portable form-factor, Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is now sitting at all-time lows in two different configurations. Starting at $1,099, you can also lock-in deeper discounts on the elevated 512GB model at $150 off. In either case, you’re bringing home the improved performance of the new chip alongside a refreshed form-factor with MagSafe charging and all of Apple’s other new features.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!