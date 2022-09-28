Meross’ HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant smart garage door controller falls to new low at $30

The official Meross Newegg storefront is offering its HomeKit-enabled Smart Garage Door Controller for $29.99 shipped. Down from a $70 list price at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by an additional $4. With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this unique smart garage door opener delivers a solid experience regardless of which smart home platform you’re in. Not only that, but it also can control up to three individual garage doors which makes it perfect if your home has two or three openers instead of just one. However, you can only control a single door as it ships, though you can pick up the extension kit at $14 per each new door you want to control. Keep reading for more.

If you prefer to shop at Amazon, then ditch the multi-door control and HomeKit integration by picking up the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Controller for $30 at Amazon. It’s the same cost as today’s lead deal, but if you don’t mind losing out on the aforementioned features, then it does arrive faster and come from Amazon instead of Newegg. Overall, the myQ system will deliver Alexa and Assistant integration and is a great way to breathe new life into an aging garage door.

Be sure to swing by the Gold Box smart home sale that’s going on today from $9.50. There, you’ll find plugs, curtain openers, light bulbs, and more at up to 52% off. Like all Gold Box deals, these discounts will be come at midnight, so be sure to swing by our roundup to find all the ways you can save.

Meross HomeKit Smart Garage Door Controller features:

It has an external 2 dBi antenna and can better receive wifi signals. It can support up to 3 garage doors at the same time. (2 doors sensor is included in the package. the third door sensor need to be purchased separately）No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and CarPlay.

