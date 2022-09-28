Gold Box smart home sale from $9.50: Plugs, curtain openers, light bulbs, more (Up to 52% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Wonderlabs (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 52% off SwitchBot smart home accessories and gadgets including plugs, LED light bulbs, cameras, thermometers, and more. One standout is the 4-pack of SwitchBot Smart Mini Plugs at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 20% off, drops the price down to roughly $6 per outlet, and the lowest we can find. You’ll also find single plugs down to $9.59 from the regular $20. These affordable, no hub-required smart outlets work alongside Alexa and Google Assistant gear for voice and smartphone control over whatever is plugged into them. The usual timer and schedule options are in place as well. Head below for rest of today’s SwitchBot Gold Box sale.

Alongside the discounted color smart bulbs, thermometers/hygrometers, and indoor cameras, today’s SwitchBot sale also includes some of its smart button pushers. These handy devices can bring smart light action to just about any switch with no DIY needed – great for renters or folks that just don’t want to get their hands dirty replacing switches entirely. Those deals join the brand’s smart curtain gadgets that deliver smartphone and voice control over opening window coverings and the like. The deals start from just over $9.50 Prime shipped and everything is organized for you right here.

The Philips Hue lineup is one of our favorites in the smart home business and this morning saw its smart bulb drop 33% at Amazon. You’ll find more details on that deal alongside the rest of the ongoing smart home price drops in our dedicated hub including Arlo’s Essential indoor smart camera with automated privacy shield.

But whatever you do, be sure to visit our coverage of today’s wide-ranging Amazon showcase where we got our first look at its 2022 lineup of smart home gear, speakers, and much more like the new Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, refreshed Echos, and Fire TV Cube, just for starters.

SwitchBot Smart Mini Plug features:

Make Your Appliances Smart – Plug your existing appliances to this smart plug, and get ready to enjoy upgraded smart appliances. This WiFi plug allow you control your home devices remotely anytime anywhere (only supports 2.4Ghz WiFi). Enjoy the convenience of smart life!

Alexa Plug & Timer Plug – Free your hands with this smart plug when connect it with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shorcuts, and Smartthings. You can also set timers to avoid energy waste for lamps, fans, or humidifiers.

Energy Consumption Monitoring – Monitor every consumption of your plug-in devices by checking the data through the app. The consumption data can also be exported in a document.

Easy to Set up & Friendly Design – Plug in, open the app, you can get started in minutes. Space-saving design fits into almost any electrical outlet without blocking other sockets.

