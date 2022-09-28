Momax MagSafe iPhone 14 chargers sport futuristic transparent designs

There’s something both equal parts nostalgic and futuristic about transparent technology, and Momax has delivered a notable mix of the two with its lineup of MagSafe chargers. Including a pair of MagSafe battery packs as well as a charger and car moujnt, there are unique designs that show off the magnetic ring inside as well as the Qi charging coils.

MFi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with Stand

A perfect option considering iPhone 14 just launched, Momax’s MFi-certified magnetic power bank arrives as its Q.MAG POWER 5. This portable charger arrives with a 5,000mAh internal battery that can snap onto the back of all of Apple’s latest handsets. Alongside the just-released 14 series, this is also compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 series smartphones. The wireless charging features also work to power up AirPods charging cases, and MagSafe support helps with alignment and positioning.

The Momax power bank also sports a 7.5W output as we’ve come to expect from other MagSafe offerings on the market. All of that comes packed into one of the more unique designs we’ve seen on the market, with a transparent front plate that shows off the internal magnets and charging coils.

Back on the other side of the power bank, Momax integrates a stand that folds back in when not in use. It lets you prop up your device while charging while keeping the entire package on the more slim side. Aside from its novel design, one of the more interesting aspects of the MagSafe power bank is its built-in Lightning port. This lets you use the cable included with your iPhone to refuel, keeping your everyday carry streamlined.

If you’d prefer using a USB-C port to refuel, Momax also has an offering that delivers much of the same design as the Lightning model above. It’s a bit more affordable, but packs the same transparent design.

Alongside the power banks, Momax also has a pair of MagSafe chargers that sport much of the same transparent designs. The standard Q.MAG 2 model is a perfect option for iPhone 14 owners to use at home, and lets you refuel a handset with 7.5W speeds. So while this isn’t getting the full 15W power out that Apple’s official model offerings, it does arrive with the unique magnetic attachment tech. Aside from its actual charging tech, there’s an alumium cover that surrounds the glass cover for showing off the internal components. From there it pairs with a braided nylon cable that terminates in a USB-C cord.

And if you’re looking to take the MagSafe charging tech on the road, Momax also has a magnetic car mount, as well. The air vent design of its Q.MAG MOUNT 3 allows you to position an iPhone right in view while driving so you can keep tabs on navigation directions, change music playback, and more. Your iPhone 14 will magnetically snap onto mount, and much like all of the other Momax gear, has a transparent design to show off the internal technology.

On the bottom is a USB-C port for being able to charge your device. Just like everything else from the company, it also refuels your iPhone 14 at 7.5W.

Save on transparent MagSafe chargers

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!