Ninja’s regularly $200 K-Cup and ground beans dual brewer drops to $112 shipped today

Kohl’s is now offering the Ninja CFP201 DualBrew Coffee Maker for $111.99 shipped when you use code FAMILY20 at checkout. Regularly $200 and currently on sale for $140 at Amazon, this is $88 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also $8 under our previous mention and easily one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Delivering a versatile brewing solution, it can handle K-Cup pods as well as ground beans alongside three brewing styles that work all year round: Classic, Rich, or Over Ice. From there, you’ll find a number of different single-serve cup size options to choose from as well as the ability to brew an entire carafe full and a removable water reservoir for simple refills. More details below.

A less expensive and even more compact solution comes by way of the Chefman InstaCoffee Max. This machine can also handle both coffee pods and ground beans via the included filter and comes in at $60 shipped in a number of different colorways. Just don’t expect to brew and entire carafe full here.

Whichever model you go with, they can all handle your favorite beans and there’s nothing quite like freshly ground brew. We are still tracking a solid price drop on the regularly $70 touchscreen Cuisinart coffee grinder down at $52.50 shipped. It features 18 different grind settings as well as a 0.5-pound bean hopper and you can get a complete look at what it is capable of in our deal coverage. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more.

Ninja CFP201 DualBrew features:

FASTER BREWING: Brew coffee pods faster than the leading K-Cup coffee maker upon startup.

DUAL COFFEE MAKER: Grounds and pods coffee system with 9 grounds brew sizes (Small Cup, Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, XL Travel Mug, ¼ Carafe, ½ Carafe, ¾ Carafe, or Full Carafe) in addition to 4 traditional pod brew sizes (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz.).

3 BREW STYLES: Select Classic, Rich, or Over Ice for your grounds or coffee pods.

MAKE ICED COFFEE: Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down.

