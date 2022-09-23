Cuisinart’s regularly $70 Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder is down at $52.50 today

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder for $52.49 shipped. Regularly $70 and fetching as much at Target, this is 25% off the going rate, within a couple bucks of our previous mention, and the best we can find. Delivering a comparatively more modern setup than most options out there, this model carries an onboard touchscreen display for selecting one of 18 grind options as well as other stats and the countdown timer. It can deliver everything “from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press” with a removable 0.5-pound bean hopper for more convenient refills as well. Head below for more details.

If you don’t take your freshly ground beans serious enough to warrant a $50 grinder, just scoop up this Mr. Coffee model at $24 and call it a day. It’s clearly not as high-tech or as feature rich, but it is also half the price. Something like this KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder that steps it up a notch with a stainless steel treatment at $30 is worth a look as well.

Alongside everything you’ll find in our home goods deal hub right now, we have also gathered the most notable price drops on coffee and coffee-related gear in the list below:

Cuisinart Touchscreen Coffee Burr Grinder features:

The new Cuisinart T Series line combines style and innovation perfect for today’s modern kitchen Intuitive touchscreen controls on the Burr Coffee Grinder let coffee lovers tap icons to choose from 18 grind consistencies and select the number of cups they want to brew – the unit will grind the right amount for the number of cups This premium burr grinder includes a manual grind control and a chamber large enough to hold ground coffee for up to 32 cups When not in use the grinder’s LCD screen goes to sleep creating an ultra-sleek profile on the kitchen counter.

