Save $100 on SanDisk’s 2,800MB/s Thunderbolt 3 G-DRIVE portable SSD at $250 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 1TB Thunderbolt 3 G-DRIVE PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 and currently on sale for $300 directly from Western Digital, this is a solid $100 price drop, the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. There are some pro-grade portable SSDs out there, like the up to 2,000MB/s SanDisk Extreme model we reviewed previously, but not very many that can keep up with the 2,800MB/s this Thunderbolt 3 model can handle. A notable option for pro content creators and the like, the G-DRIVE lineup has been my go to for years when it comes to asset storage and streaming with this delivering a notable 3-meter drop protection and 1,000-pound crush resistance for peace of mind. The 5-year warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for more details.

If the pro-grade G-DRIVE treatment and Thunderbolt connectivity on the model above are overkill for your needs, scope out the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. This one landed in our roundup of the best portable SSDs out there for a reason with respectable transfer speeds and a rugged case at $120 less than the price of the model above.

Check out our hands-on impressions of the new WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD, the hit up this morning’s price drop on Crucial’s 2TB X8 USB-C 3.2 portable model. This one is now available at well below the price of the models above (about $85 per TB) and still runs at 1,050MB/s alongside support for Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One out of the box. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

SanDisk Thunderbolt 3 G-DRIVE PRO SSD features:

Edit, render and transfer faster with accelerated rates up to 2800MB/s read and 2400MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Ultra-rugged design with 3M drop protection and 1000lb crush resistance. (On carpeted concrete floor.)

Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) connectivity

Up to 1TB of storage

5-year limited warranty

