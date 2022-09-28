Crucial’s 2TB X8 USB-C 3.2 Portable SSD hits one of its best prices at $171 (Reg. up to $220)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Crucial 2TB X8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $171 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart. Originally $330 and regularly selling for $220 at B&H these days, this model has more typically been sitting in the $190 range at Amazon where it has never dropped below $178. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and is, for comparison, $29 below the price of the popular SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD. It also boasts the same up to 1,050MB/s alongside USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors with support for Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. This model also features Crucial’s anodized aluminum core with 7.5-foot drop protection as well as safeguards against “extreme-temperature, shock, and vibration.” Head below for more details.

As of right now, today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options from a well known trusted brand when it comes to a 2TB 1,050MB/s or faster portable SSD solution – even the usually rock-bottom PNY EliteX-PRO 2TB model is selling for $190. However, if you can make do with a slower model, you can save some cash with the Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD. It delivers a respectable 800MB/s with similar USB 3.2 support at $153 shipped.

Alongside this Amazon all-time low on SanDisk’s metal 6TB G-Drive HDD, we are also tracking a solid price drop on the Kingston USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Max 512GB Flash Drive. This even more portable solution delivers speeds nearly as fast as the Crucial X8 model featured above, in an ultra-compact, keychain-ready flash drive footprint and is now at the second-best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

