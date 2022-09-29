MOMAX’s LED Desk Lamp with integrated Wireless Charger falls to new low at $42.50

MOMAX LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is now offering its LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger for $42.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $50, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen and is at the lowest price since May. Coming equipped with 60 full spectrum LEDs, this lamp will be kind to your eyes with no blue light risk and a high color rendering index making it so colors appear natural. You’ll even be able to tie in Alexa and Assistant after connecting the light to Wi-Fi and downloading the MOMAX app so you can control the light with your voice. The foldable design and arm adjustments mean you can position the light where you want while saving space when not needed. You’ll have access to a 10W fast Qi charger in the base with a convenient USB charging port to boot. Keep reading below.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead check out the Soysout LED Desk Lamp for $19 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you have a lamp with five lighting modes and seven brightness levels, all set by touch controls on the base. These different lighting modes allow you to choose which color temperature you want. There is a similar adjustable design with the lamp head so you can get just the right lighting angle. You won’t lose out on charging your mobile device, however, as there is a USB charging port in the base.

Be sure to check out our smartphone accessory roundup with deals starting from $6 and headlined by the Vicseed Magnetic Dashboard and Windshield Car Phone Mount down at the all-time low of $21. Designed to use with any smartphone, Vicseed includes multiple magnetic plates in the package that you can either attach to your smartphone or place between the phone and case for a more versatile setup.

MOMAX LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger features:

MOMAX smart desk lamp uses 60 full-spectrum LED lamp beads, providing super soft and high color rendering index light, so it’s perfect for using as a task desk lamp to work, study or reading more comfortably and efficiently / show real colors during painting.

