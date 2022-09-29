Smartphone Accessories: Magnetic Dashboard and Windshield Car Phone mount $21, more

Vicseed US Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Dashboard and Windshield Car Phone Mount for $20.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, this 20% discount also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to use with any smartphone, Vicseed includes multiple magnetic plates in the package that you can either attach to your smartphone or place between the phone and case for a more versatile setup. This makes it compatible with all devices, and not just those with MagSafe built-in. Utilizing magnets allows for an easier and simpler experience all around, as you just have to get in the car and then put your phone up to the mount for it to attach.
Are you tired of trying to fumble with placing your phone after you get in the car? Are you worried that your vision will not be able to focus on the road and affect your driving safety? VICSEED upgraded universal magnetic phone mount, built-in super strong 6 N55 magnets, so that your phone will not fall off, our car phone mount can easily handle any complicated road, no need to look down to find your phone while driving. One-handed operation and free your hands, no need to bother to remove your smartphone from the car phone holder, you can use the navigation, answer calls, edit messages anytime, anywhere.
