Pick up this 4-pack of smart plugs while they’re available at $11.50. That’s under $3 each!

Nooie US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $11.38 with the code JH7NBVPM at checkout. Down from $17, today’s deal makes the plugs just $2.85 each. These smart plugs tie into both Alexa and Assistant to deliver voice control to your setup. Each plug is individually controlled and can be commanded through the meross app, Alexa, or Assistant. This is a great way to add some automation to your smart home without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking to automate rebooting your router or modem, turn the coffee maker on in the morning, or just make sure a hair straightener is turned off when you leave the house, these smart plugs are up to the task. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up this smart plug to save some cash. Sure, it’s not as great of an overall value at $10 or less for a single plug. But, if you don’t need four smart plugs, then today’s deal is overkill anyway. Plus, this lower-cost smart plug still ties into both Alexa and Assistant as well as offers scheduling so you’re not missing out on any features here even though it comes in at a more affordable price.

If you need outdoor control, then check out the meross 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plug that’s on sale for $23 at Amazon. Each of the three plugs is not only weather-resistant, but individually controllable as well. Then, swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save.

Nooie Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

The Nooie Smart Wi-Fi Plug allows you to create customized schedules for your appliances so that they run on your schedule. You’ll find that automating your devices will help streamline your daily routine for a more efficient household.

