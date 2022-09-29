This 16-pack of solar LED lights lets your guests know where the stairs are for $26

clearlov3 (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 16-pack of DenicMic Solar Deck LED Lights for $26.38 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $32, this marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve seen only twice before this year. These lights mount to your deck, fence, or stairs and provide three lumens of brightness. While that might not sound like much, it’s more than enough to light the way down steps or show where the edge of a deck is when it’s dark outside. You’ll not have to wire these lights in, either, nor ever change the battery as there’s a built-in solar panel to run them with the power of the sun. Plus, two mounting methods are included in the package, letting you use either screws or double-sided tape to secure these lights to your deck, stairs, or fence. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Pick up this 4-pack of outdoor solar LED lights that’s available for $21.50 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. While they’ll output more brightness than today’s lead deal, there’s only four of them, so you can’t put them in nearly as many places.

However, if you’re looking to add a plethora of lighting to an outdoor space, consider picking up this 2,500-lumen solar light that’s on sale for $16 at Amazon. Down from $20, you’re saving 20% here and getting a light that outputs over 833 times the amount of brightness that today’s lead deal does. However, keep in mind that there’s only one light included instead of 16, so you’ll have to be more careful where you choose to place it.

DenicMIc Solar Deck LED Light features:

Each LED solar light provides 3 lumens warm white lighting. 16 Pack is enough to illuminate your deck, fence or stairs. Rechargeable battery. No electricity cost. Provide safe lighting and elegant decoration for your stairs, deck, railing, steps, and more. Build in sensor and automated switch, the lights turns on at night and turns off at dawn.

