eufy’s latest Edge Security System features self-learning AI to identify family and friends

As smart home security systems become more plentiful, like those from Ring and Simplisafe, we’re always looking for the next big upgrade. Now eufy is aiming to take charge with its all-new Edge Security System. This new setup is managed by the new HomeBase 3, which acts as a hub for the cameras and has processing to power its proprietary BionicMind self-learning AI that can recognize different people, pets, and objects. Then, all the footage is cataloged and stored locally, available for viewing anywhere with the eufy Security app. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this latest home security system.

HomeBase 3 – the AI processing base station

We’ll start with the all-new HomeBase 3, which is the central point of the Edge Security System. The proprietary BionicMind AI technology has the ability to recognize familiar faces, body shapes/positions, different objects, and even human behavior with its machine self-learning system. This allows the Edge to identify specific family members, friends, or frequent visitors with an “up to 99% accuracy.” While identifying frequent home goers may not be important to some, it will benefit you by allowing the system to identify unknown visitors and strangers and notify you. The eufy Security app has been updated to allow you to instantly catalog and organize footage by uploading images of family and friends to help the AI learn. It is important to note that all of this processing is done locally on the base station so all your data stays private.

In terms of storage, you’ll have access to 16GB built into the base station out of the box with the ability to upgrade it up to 16TB using a 2.5-inch SATA Hard Drive or Solid-State Drive. That 16GB that is built into the HomeBase 3 can store up to three months of video with everything featuring 256-bit encryption.

eufyCam 3 – solar powered 4K video day and night

In addition to the new base station, eufy is also introducing the latest eufyCam 3. Designed to provide 4K video day and night, it gives you access to two-way audio to communicate with people on the other side and a built-in spotlight to help get a better look at night, though the included night vision will help you see without causing a disturbance. The cameras are powered by integrated 13,400mAh batteries with solar panels on the top to provide non-stop power. No more recharging camera batteries!

Since this new Edge security system just launched, it will take some time for other eufy security devices to become compatible with the new base station. Thankfully, eufy created a handy list to detail which cameras and security devices are currently compatible and will be in the future with most expected to be supported by the end of 2022. As with any other eufy Security system, you can integrate this setup with Alexa and Assistant. HomeKit support is in the works for eufyCam 3, according to the eufy website.

Availability

The all-new eufy Security Edge System and eufyCam 3 are available for purchase today in three different kits starting from $549.99. Each kit will include a single HomeBase 3 hub with the two-cam kit going for $549.99, the three-cam kit going for $679.99, and the four-cam kit going for $799.99. Make sure to check below to see where you can pick a kit up today.

9to5Toys’ Take

This new security system from eufy is a great step forward and appears to be a worthwhile upgrade. The BionicMind AI does seem worrying at first, but considering all the processing is done locally and if the accuracy is as good as eufy says it is, then it is a great improvement from typical motion detection. It will be interesting to see how it plays out in the real world though.

