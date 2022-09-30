Levi’s Friends and Family Event cuts 30-40% off sitewide + free shipping

Ali Smith
40% off + free shipping

The Levi’s Friends and Family Event is live and offering 30 to 40% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Better yet, all orders receive free delivery. Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans for men are very on-trend for this season. They’re currently marked down to $42 and originally sold for $70. This style has a tapered leg that’s flattering and it’s available in ten color options. The denim is a non-stretch to stay put all day and keep its shape as well. With over 800 reviews from Levi’s customers, it’s rated 4.1/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sale today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

