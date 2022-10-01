LIPOWER’s 1,000W power station with two 100W solar panels falls to $1,000, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of LIPOWER portable power stations and more from $580 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the Solar Generator 1,000W with Two 200W Solar Panels for $999.99. This is down $300 from its normal going rate, a $100 discount from its current sale at Amazon, and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This kit includes the 1100Wh portable power station with 10 output ports from LIPOWER. In total, you’ll get three 110V AC outlets, another three USB-A ports with QuickCharge 3.0, 60W USB-C PD output, two more 12V DC ports, and then another 12V car charging port. On top of that, the kit includes two 100W solar panels so you can recharge this portable power station. off-grid with ease. Keep reading for more.

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $36 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

Don’t forget that this week we found the Goal Zero Yeti 500X portable power station on sale for $150 off. Coming in at $550, this is the perfect way to fuel your tailgates without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can also swing by our Green Deals guide to find other ways to save as we head into fall.

LIPOWER 1,000W Portable Power Station features:

The 1000W solar generator can be recharged using the LIPOWER APOLLE 100 solar panel. Solar generators are clean and safe. Solar energy allows for efficient charging to provide you with continuous power. You also don’t need to spend money on gas, and you can enjoy the peace and quiet of a portable power station during power outages or camping trips in the RV. The 1000W power station emits minimal noise. The 1000W portable power station has a large capacity of 1100Wh. MARS-1000W can power your refrigerator, TV, grill, coffee-maker, laptops, phone, etc. Meeting your power needs for home or outdoor use. The 1000W solar generator features 3*110V PURE SINE WAVE AC outlets, 3*USB A ports (including a Quick Charge 3.0 port), 1* USB-C port (PD 60W), 2*12V DC ports, and 1*12V car charging port.

