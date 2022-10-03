Duluth Trading Birthday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping: Jackets, more

Duluth Trading Company Birthday Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide including jeans, pullovers, sweaters, jackets, cold weather accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items form this sale is the Doubleback Print Fleece Button Mock Pullover that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $60. The fleece material is great for keeping you warm and you can choose from four color options. This pullover is also great for layering and can be worn with jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. Find even more deals by heading below.

Sherpa material is very on-trend for the fall season and the women’s denim jacket has a faux-shearling lining to keep you warm. It’s currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Duluth Trading customers.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

