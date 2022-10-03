JETech’s iPhone 14 glass and privacy screen protectors up to 50% off, 3-packs from $4

Update: The JETech iPhone 14 Tempered Glass and Privacy model screen protectors are now available at 50% off once again. With deals starting from $3.99, down from the regular $8 or more, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have seen them go for. Details are as follows.

We have spotted some solid 50% price drops on the new JETech iPhone 14 screen protectors. Unlike some of the other brands that are just changing the name of the 13 models that only sort of fit the iPhone 14’s new front-mounted speaker, these are the latest models specifically designed for Apple’s new handsets. The brand’s previous-generation series 13 models were a popular choice among Amazon customers looking to safeguard their iPhone displays and you can now land the latest designs at the lowest price yet. Head below for more details.

JETech iPhone 14 screen protector deals:

The JETech iPhone 14 screen protector deals come by way of the brand’s official Amazon storefront with 100% positive feedback in the last 12 months. We are tracking solid up to 50% on-page coupons for both the standard 3-packs of tempered glass as well as on the 2-packs privacy models. Both of which are listed below:

For more iPhone 14 screen protectors and all of our favorite new cases that are now available for purchase be sure to swing by our master roundup. We also just recently spent some time to roundup all of the new cases that are now discounted alongside some exclusive deals and all of the best MagSafe chargers you can use with your new iPhone 14 setup right there. Plus, you’ll even more new accessories waiting in our launch coverage from last week.

JETech screen protector features:

Fit iPhone 14 6.1-Inch. Maximum cover the screen edge to edge and designed with a precise speaker cutout. Offer full screen protection while keeping front camera and sensor highly protective…Built with 9H hardness tempered glass, highly protect the screen against daily scratches, abrasions or other impact caused by accidental drops and bumps…Featuring high light transmittance, the screen protector keeps the original quality of photos and videos. Ensure enjoyable viewing and responsive touching experiences as using your bare screen.

