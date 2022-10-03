All-time low brings Razer’s Kishi MFi iPhone controller down to $45 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for iPhone at $44.99 shipped. Currently marking a new all-time low, today’s price cut is down from the usual $100 going rate in order to undercut previous offers by $10. We’ve never seen it sell for less, with the discount making room for the more recently-released second-generation model. Whether you’re looking to step up the Apple Arcade experience or take advantage of more ergonomic gameplay for diving into Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, Among Us, and other titles, Razer’s Kishi controller grip is a must. With either Lightning or USB-C ports that deliver passthrough charging and an adjustable design, these are compatible with a wide variety of handsets including the latest from Apple, Samsung, and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

While the Razer Kishi above is one of our favorite options for gaming on-the-go, those who already have an Xbox controller can make out for less by going with a slightly different approach. With Microsoft’s gamepad being compatible with both iOS and Android, you can pair it with the PowerA MOGA Gaming Clip at just $15 in order to step up the handheld setup. It will position your handset right over top the controller and for a whole lot less than either of the Kishi accessories on sale above.

Though for the latest from Razer, be sure to go check out our review of the second-generation Kishi mobile controller. We went hands-on to see just how the experience changed this time around, finding the redesign to offer some different ergonomics compared to the original that is on sale above.

Razer Kishi iPhone Game Controller features:

Thumbsticks for Great Accuracy and Tactile Feedback: Refine your aim and execution with a familiar console controller experience, supported by an array of face and bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs. The controller’s flexible design allows it to be stretched and clamped on a variety of phones and tablets, providing a secure hold that’ll never come loose.

