Thermaltake’s open-air RTX 3060 desktop lets your PC take center stage at $1,200 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Thermaltake LCGS Shadow Liquid Cooled Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $1,324.08 $1,286.32 $1,199.99 shipped. Down from $1,600, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked on this computer. This unique gaming desktop packs an open-air frame that’s sure to be a centerpiece in your setup. It features AMD’s now previous-generation Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core 12-thread processor, which, while not the latest, still packs plenty of power. On top of that you’ll find an RTX 3060 GPU in tow here. Curious what type of performance you can expect out of this system? I spent over a year gaming on basically the exact same specs, so be sure to check out my review of the RTX 3060 and the Ryzen 5 5600X to find out more as to what you can expect.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $35, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Play your favorite games anywhere when you pick up Razer’s 2022 Blade 14 Gaming Laptop that features NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It’s down to a new all-time low of $2,200, which saves $400 from its normal going rate. On top of that, this laptop packs the Ryzen 9 6900HX processor to deliver the most performance possible while on-the-go.

Thermaltake Shadow Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop features:

Take on your next gaming adventure with the Shadow 360 closed loop liquid cooling gaming PC by LCGS. Powered by AMD RYZEN 5 5600X 6-core CPU and chilled with TT cooling performance. Supercharge your graphics with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 performance for the latest DX12 Ultimate gameplay. Store more with 1TB of NVMe M.2 storage and take advantage of VESA mounting options built-in to wall mount your PC and keep it up and away, ready to display.

