New Amazon low hits SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Dual USB-C/A Flash Drive at $25, more from $6

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $29+ From $6
SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Flash Drive

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Flash Drive for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model sat at over $30 for most of last year and is now carrying a $29 regular price like it currently fetches directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Alongside its steel accents, you’re looking at a retractable sliding mechanism to expose the USB-C or USB-A connectors on either end of the drive to support a wide range of laptops, computers, tablets, and more. It features USB 3.1 performance and up to 150MB/s read speeds with a form-factor that can slide right into your pocket or a keychain. More details below. 

More flash drive deals:

However, if you’re looking for a more high-end and substantial portable storage solution, dive into our coverage of SanDisk’s pro model 1TB Extreme SSD with metal heatsink chassis. It is now marked down to $170 shipped for one of the lowest totals of the year with a solid up to 2,000MB/s transfer speed and a particularly rugged frame you can get more details on as part of our hands-on review from earlier this year. 

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Flash Drive features:

  • Easily transfer files between smartphones, tablets and computers
  • Free up space on your Android smartphone (mobile device requires USB Type C port and on the go (OTG) support)
  • Retractable design with a reversible USB Type C connector and a traditional USB connector
  • High speed USB 3.1 performance of up to 150MB/s read speeds (USB Type C port with USB 3.1, Gen. 1/USB 3.0 support required

