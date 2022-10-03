SanDisk’s pro model 1TB Extreme SSD with metal heatsink chassis drops to $170 today

Amazon is now offering the 1TB SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at B&H and more like $140 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model has gone for around $200 as of late at Amazon and is now at the second-best best price we have tracked this year. Today’s deal comes within about $9 of the 2022 all-time low and is the best we can find. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, SanDisk’s PRO model Extreme SSD delivers up to 2,000MB/s transfer rates to your mobile content creation or drone rig as well as making for a robust at-home storage solution. Complementing support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, you’ll find USB-C connectivity as well as a forged aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink of sorts as well as IP55 water and dust protection, a 2-meter drop rating, and a 5-year warranty. Get a closer look right here and head below for more.

As you’ll know from our roundup of the best portable SSDs, there are more affordable solutions out there if you don’t need the robust build and overall quality found on the SanDisk Extreme lineup. Something like the PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C model clocks in with more than respectable 1,500MB/s speeds and sells for $105 shipped on Amazon right now – matching the lowest we have seen there.

Alongside ongoing deals on the WD 1TB My Passport and Samsung’s 2022 T7 Shield, both coming in at under the price of the pro model Extreme above, we are also still seeing a new all-time low on SanDisk’s metal 6TB G-Drive HDD. While it doesn’t come with the speedy SSD internals, it certainly delivers a whole lot more storage for your money alongside a solid metal frame and support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 setups. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!