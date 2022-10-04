Crucial’s P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 internal gaming SSD back to Amazon low at $117, more from $50

Amazon is now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming Solid-State Drive for $116.99 shipped. This one launched in late 2021 at $180 and more regularly sells for $130 at Amazon and elsewhere these days. This deal returns the P5 Plus 1TB model to its Amazon all-time low for the lowest price we can find. Delivering 1TB of storage space via its PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe interface with up to 6600MB/s transfer speeds, today’s deal brings the price down below the sale price on the SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB model, for example. Alongside the M.2 form-factor and 5-year warranty, this model has been engineered for “hardcore gamers, professionals, and creatives.” Head below for more details and deals from $50.

A more affordable solution that’s also on sale today would be the 500GB WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD at $49.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $60, this price drop represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. While its 4,000MB/s rating is not as fast as the model above and you’re cutting your storage in half here, it is also a far more affordable Gen4 PCIe solution. You can land the 1TB variant for just $100 as well.

Be sure to check out the ongoing deal on the CORSAIR PC/PS5-ready 7,000MB/s heatsink MP600 PRO SSD at $77 and then hit up our recent review of the new WD_BLACK SN850X. This is the latest internal model in the the brand’s gaming lineup and its fastest yet. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on video impressions right here.

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD:

PCIe 4.0 NVMe technology with up to 6600MB/s sequential reads, random read/write 630K/700K IOPS

Engineered for hardcore gamers, professionals, creatives who demand high-performance computing, works well with PS5 and has Heatsink compatibility

Built on our own leading Micron Advanced 3D NAND and innovative controller technology

Rated at MTTF greater than 2 million hours for extended longevity and reliability

