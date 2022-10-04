Echo Buds Gen 2 with Alexa, ANC, and more fall to second-best price at Amazon, now $70

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Buds 2nd Generation True Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $120, this 42% discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. These in-ear earbuds deliver both dynamic audio and active noise cancellation to block out distracting noise when trying to get work done. The Echo Buds are also small, light, and sweat-resistant so you can wear them when working out without worrying that they’ll get damaged. Each bud can last up to five hours and the case adds another 15 hours of listening time before you need to plug-in, as well. Plus, just 15 minutes in the case delivers up to two more hours of listening. These earbuds also work with Siri and Google Assistant in addition to Alexa, delivering a solid experience regardless of what platform you prefer. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider checking out Anker’s Soundcore Life A2 noise-cancelling earbuds which are available for $56 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Coming in at around $14 or so below today’s deal, Anker’s alternative doesn’t feature the Alexa integration that Amazon offers above. However, with 35 hours of total battery life, Anker does beat out today’s lead deal by several hours worth of listening time per charge, so that’s worth considering.

Use your new earbuds to control the official Amazon Smart Plug, which is on sale for $13 right now. It ties in with Alexa, which is how it pairs well with today’s lead deal, and is nearly 50% off with today’s discount. Then, swing by our headphones guide for other great discounts, including Apple’s previous-generation AirPods which are on sale for $79 today.

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ANC features:

Dynamic audio and active noise cancellation (ANC) – Premium speakers deliver crisp, balanced sound. Sealed in-ear design and ANC limit background noise.

Compact and comfortable – Echo Buds are small, light, and sweat-resistant, with a secure, customizable fit that’s made to move with you.

Hands-free entertainment – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks—just ask.

