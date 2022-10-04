Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS smartwatch with up to 6-day battery life falls to $149 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $148.99 shipped. Down from $200, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked for this colorway and is the third-best all-time for the watch itself that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch is perfect for keeping tabs of your upcoming fall hikes or winter runs. It can last up to 14 hours when in GPS mode and up to six days in smartwatch mode, giving you the ability to choose how long you want the smartwatch to go before it’s time to recharge. There are pre-loaded workouts including cardio, strength, and even Pilates so you can get started working out right away or you can create your own. On top of that, notifications will be forwarded from a compatible smartphone to the Venu Sq so you can see them on your wrist without having to pull out the device. Check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look and then keep reading for more info.

Garmin Venue Sq GPS Smartwatch features:

See everything clearly on a bright color display that includes an always-on mode, perfect for quick glances. Health is important to you, so monitor everything from your Body Battery energy levels, respiration, hydration and stress to sleep, your menstrual cycle, estimated heart rate and more. Find new ways to keep moving with more than 20 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, mindful breathing, swimming, golf and many more. Use preloaded workouts that include cardio, yoga, strength and even Pilates, create your own in the Garmin Connect app.

