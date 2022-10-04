Woot clears out previous-generation Apple Watch models with all-time lows from $90

Just after seeing some of the first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts go live to kick off the week, Woot is now clearing out previous-generation wearables from Apple with all-time lows prices attached. Prime members lock-in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Leading the way, Apple Watch Series 6 styles start from $239.99 for the 40mm GPS offering in several colors. That’s down from the original $399 going rate and a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention. The 44mm styles are discounted at $249.99, down from the original $429, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 isn’t the latest wearable these days, but provides quite a bit of value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest but still want to benefit from most of the high-end features. It runs watchOS 9 much like all of the models that have arrived after it, with the ability to handle keeping tabs on everything from casual workouts to blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep activity, and even take ECG readings. That makes it a more compelling option than the newer Apple Watch SE 2 if you want to take advantage of a more comprehensive fitness tracking roster.

Throughout the rest of today’s sale, Woot has you covered with a collection of other certified refurbished Apple Watch models. Including the same warranties noted above, you’ll find everything from SE models to Series 3 starting at $90 and more.

Or for the latest from Apple, be sure to go check out some of the first chances to save period on Apple Watch Series 8. These new markdowns on stainless steel cellular models are up for grabs including styles complemented by Milanese loop bands and more starting at $659.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

