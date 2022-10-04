GE’s LED+ Color Changing Tile Panels light up your office at all-time low of $25 (Save 50%)

Amazon is now offering the GE LED+ Color Changing Tile Panel 6-pack for $24.97 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $50, this 50% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will get six panels that can be connected to form geometric designs with five-party modes and 17 different color settings that are controlled by the included remote. Here you won’t have an app or Wi-Fi control which may be perfect for those looking for a lower-cost entry to home lighting. Everything you need to mount these lights is included with the kit and you can expand it later up to 12 total panels. Keep reading below.

While this $18 price point is among the lowest currently offered by Govee, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $17. Somewhat different from the panels above, you can use Bluetooth to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lighting, locks, cameras, and even more. Looking to secure your home ahead of the holidays? We’re tracking deals on Ring’s 14-piece Home Security System at the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022, $230. Designed to keep your home safe while away, this alarm kit is designed for houses with two to four bedrooms. That number is derived from the eight contact sensors, two motion sensors, base station, two keypads, and range extender included in the package.

GE LED+ Color Changing Tile Panels features:

Create art with light using this modular light tile panel kit. These lights can sync to your music with the 5 Party Mode settings. Use Smooth Mode to cycle colors gently and Wave Mode to cycle through ripples of color. Can link up to 12 panels (2 packs) to build a custom design to add a little color to your decor and life.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!