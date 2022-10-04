Secure your home ahead of the holidays with a Ring Alarm 14-piece security system at $230

Amazon is offering the Ring Alarm 14-piece Home Security Kit for $229.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, this kit is now down to the lowest price so far that we’ve seen in 2022 at Amazon, coming within $30 of its best price ever there. Designed to keep your home safe while away, this alarm kit is designed for houses with two to four bedrooms. That number is derived from the eight contact sensors, two motion sensors, base station, two keypads, and range extender included in the package. You can choose to self-monitor or pay to have the system monitored 24/7 by professionals depending on what you prefer. Keep reading for more.

If you have more doors or windows than the eight contact sensors will cover, consider putting some of that $100 in savings toward picking up extra sensors. You can pick up a single sensor for $20, though buying in a 6-pack does save a few bucks and comes in at $100 total. Either way, adding extra sensors to your home is the best method of ensuring every point of entry is secure and monitored by your new Ring alarm system.

Further secure your home with the Ring Video Doorbell that’s on sale for $70. That’s a 30% discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a 1080p video feed and the fact that it ties into the security system above, this is a solid choice for your home security setup.

Ring Alarm System features:

This kit comes with a base station to keep your system online, two keypads for in-home control, and a range extender to ensure your Alarm devices have signal. When paired with contact sensors to cover eight doors or windows and motion detectors to cover two rooms, it’s a great fit for 2-4 bedroom homes, with coverage of ~2,000+ sq. ft.

