Nulaxy’s metal silver snd Space Gray-style MacBook stand now down to $20 at Amazon

The official Nulaxy Amazon storefront is now offering its C3 Laptop Stand for $19.99 with free shipping in the Space Gray-like colorway. And you’ll also still find the traditional silver model down at this price as well. Regularly $25 and sometimes even more in other colorways, this is 20% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. The Nulaxy C3 is a minimalist and affordable way to perch your MacBook (or any other 10 to 15.6-inch laptop) up in a neat and organized fashion. It is made of 5mm aluminum alloy with a mostly branding-free design, and rubber padding to protect against scratches. The CNC cut aluminum can also come apart into three pieces for easier transportation as well. More details below.

A more affordable solution that delivers a similar setup as the Nulaxy model is the aluminum LORYERGO Laptop Stand at slightly under $14 Prime shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon at Amazon to score the discounted price tag as well. It’s not as clean a look to my eyes, but it is quite close and comes in for even less.

If you’re looking for a full-on MacBook upgrade, dive into the up to $400 in savings now live on the M1 Pro models. The head over to our Apple deal hub for more of the latest price drops on everything from Apple Watch models and official accessories to AirPods, and much more. Everything is organized for you right here.

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand features:

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches…Made with premium 5mm aluminum alloy this laptop stand is study and is able to support laptop weighing up to 22 lbs (10kg) and with the large rubber pads on the surface it will hold it steady too. We also have pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding and protecting your laptop from any unwanted harm.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!