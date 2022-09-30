Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros now $399 off at Amazon, second-best prices from $1,600

Apple has begun rolling out M2 across its MacBook lineup, and later this fall we’re expecting to see the more professional end of the lineup get the second-generation treatment, whether there is an October Apple event or not. Beforehand, Amazon is making it more affordable than ever to bring home Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro lineup, with near all-time lows on various configurations. Leading the way, we have Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro starting at $1,599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. That comes within $1 of the all-time low and is now down from the usual $1,999 price tag to deliver $399 in savings. We’ve only seen it sell for anywhere close to this price once before, as well.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If 14 inches of screen real estate isn’t going to cut it for your mobile workstation, the savings today continue over to Apple’s other M1 Pro-enabled machine. Right now, Amazon and B&H are kicking things off by discounting the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.99 with 512GB of storage and the M1 Pro chip. That’s good for $399 in savings from the usual $2,499 going rate and marks the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-time low set once before.

Aside from the added pixels on the Liquid Retina Display, you’re looking at much of the same refreshed design with MagSafe charging and all of the other pro features as noted above on the 14-inch model.

Apple has of course also recently refreshed the MacBook Air, which now arrives with a similar design to the M1 Pro models above. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, this more portable model also rocks the newer M2 chip on top of matching MagSafe charging, Thunderbolt ports, and a 1080p FaceTime camera. Not to mention, you can score the best prices to date starting at $1,049, delivering $150 in savings.

14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 13x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 11x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 17 hours

