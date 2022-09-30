Save 30% on Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell down at its new all-time low of $70

Amazon is now offering the 2020 Ring 1080p Video Doorbell for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This deal is matched over at B&H. This video doorbell can stream its 1080p video live through the Ring app from anywhere with 2-way audio so you can communicate with the person at your door without getting up. You can even get notifications when motion has been detected in activity zones. Power is handled by either the rechargeable battery or by connecting the doorbell to your existing wiring. The Ring Protect Plan is a monthly subscription that allows you to store recorded video in the cloud for playback at a later time. With a compatible Echo or Fire device, you can ask Alexa to show you the live video from the doorbell. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? You could instead go with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48.50. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. We’re currently tracking a deal on the eufy SmartDrop delivery package drop box for $200 which is the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Featuring an all-metal body to safeguard your packages from porch pirates, it can also prevent missing the delivery altogether and protects them against potential weather damage.

2020 Ring 1080p Video Doorbell features:

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

