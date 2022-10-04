Pick up Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet with Amazon offering deals starting from $159

Amazon is currently offerings deals on the lineup of Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablets with deals starting from $159. Every model here is seeing at least 20% price drops with some seeing returns to all-time lows. The 10.5-inch LCD screen is paired with an octa-core processor to power your video watching and game playing. The fast-charging USB-C port will get you back in the action quickly, with total battery life depending on your use case. While each model has a set integrated storage amount, each tablet can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB in size. Samsung Kids has a library full of content that is safe and educational as well. The Galaxy Tab A8 is perfect for those with Galaxy smartphones as everything can talk to one another seamlessly. Keep reading to see the pricing of each capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 deals:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet features:

When it comes to family, sharing is caring. Bring home a quality tablet everyone can easily enjoy with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, the awesomely entertaining tablet enhanced by the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Enjoy a sleek new design and seamless connectivity between your Galaxy devices — answer a phone call on your tablet, instantly share files with Quick Share, and so much more. The 10.5″ LCD screen gives everyone plenty of room to do their thing, whether they’re learning, watching videos or catching up on emails.

