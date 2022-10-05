Anker’s latest 8-in-1 iPad USB-C Hub Stand sees 20% discount down to new low of $80

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-in-1 iPad USB-C Hub Stand for $79.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Designed to work with your iPad and iPad Pro over the USB-C connection, you will be able to turn your tablet into a mini workstation with access to display output, USB ports, and more. In total you’re looking at two USB-A 5Gb/s ports, microSD/SD Card Slots, an HDMI 2.0 output capable of 4K60Hz, USB-C PD input up to 100W, and a headphone jack. That USB-C PD connection allows you to even charge your iPad over the host connection cable so you can power through the day. When you’re done working, you can fold the stand to be stored away so you can work on your hobbies. Head below for more.

It should be noted that you do not get an AC charger here to provide the PD input, so why not use some of your savings to grab this 45W Wall Charger with a built-in 6-foot USB-C cable for $20? While this is the minimum required wattage needed for charging your device, you can either have it dedicated to the Anker hub stand above or even juice up your MacBook when you don’t need it. This charger will identify what your device wants for charging and can output either 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 15V,3A, or 20V/2.25A with built-in over-current, over-voltage, and other protections to keep you safe.

We’re also tracking a deal on the Satechi USB-C 4 Multiport Adapter down at $120 for Prime members which matches the best price to date. Bringing nine ports to your MacBook with the usual Apple-friendly Satechi design, the brand’s recent USB-C Multiport Adapter plugs right into your machine with a single USB-C cable. On top of providing 100W charging passthrough, there’s also an 8K HDMI output to go alongside Gigabit ethernet and a pair of SD card readers.

Anker 8-in-1 iPad USB-C Hub Stand features:

Transform the Way You Work: Turn your iPad Pro or USB-C tablet into a complete productivity tool. Get the perfect angle, height, and orientation for any task or to suit any preference, making working from home easier than ever.

Pass-Through Charging: Use a 45W–100W USB-C charger with the USB-C power delivery input port to provide a high-speed pass-through charge to your connected iPad or tablet. (Charger not included).

Expand Your Connectivity: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery input port, a 4K HDMI port, 2 USB-A data ports, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and microSD / SD card slots.

