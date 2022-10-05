Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub packs 8K HDMI into a MacBook-ready build at $120 (Reg. $150) 

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its USB-C 4 Multiport Adapter for $119.99 shipped. Available exclusively for Prime members, today’s offer is down from the usual $150 price tag in order to save you $30. This matches our previous mention from 2 months ago for one of the best prices to date, as well. Bringing nine ports to your MacBook with the usual Apple-friendly Satechi design, the brand’s recent USB-C Multiport Adapter plugs right into your machine with a single USB-C cable. On top of providing 100W charging passthrough, there’s also an 8K HDMI output to go alongside Gigabit ethernet and a pair of SD card readers. Then you’ll also find a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gb/s ports, a USB 2.0 slot, and 3.5mm jack to complete the package. You can also get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub might not be as premium as the Satechi offering above, but it’s a notable solution to save some cash. You’ll find the same 100W charging tech as offered above, but without the faster bandwidth offered by the USB 4 connectivity. Still, it’s a great solution for adding some legacy ports back to your Mac, all while locking in even more savings with a $35 going rate.

Another notable way to upgrade your Mac setup, Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini keyboard went on sale for one of the very first times today. Arriving with a sleek design that’s geared towards using in your Apple setup, this peripheral will fit right in with the Satechi hub above or even Anker’s model. You can also currently lock in its best price yet, which drops down to just $66.50.

Satechi USB-C 4 Multiport Adapter features:

Introducing next-generation USB4 technology that provides upgraded bandwidth for video and data, fast transfer rates of up to 40Gbps, and backwards compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and even Thunderbolt 3. Features ultra-hi-res up to 8K HDMI video output for stunning display whether you are working, streaming, or gaming – with a refresh rate up to 30Hz. Requires direct HDMI connection. Computer, cable and monitor need to support 8K. Note: macOS supports up to 4k at 60hz

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!